Dove apologizes for racially insensitive Facebook advertisement

Personal beauty care brand, Dove, has apologized for their advertisement that has been criticized as racist.

Dove posted an ad for one of their products onto Facebook, showing a black woman taking off her brown shirt and turning into a white woman with a lighter colored shirt after using the product.

The ad has since been taken down, but not before people reposted the image onto social media, sparking public outrage.

Makeup artist, Naomi Blake (Naythemua), reposted the image, which has since gone viral.

The brand, owned by Dutch-British consumer goods company Unilever, has been accused of whitewashing.

The brand’s social media pages have also been flooded with backlash and criticism from consumers.

Dove, which has been known to campaign for beauty confidence, self-esteem, and embracing “real beauty,” has since addressed the issue on social media, apologizing for their advertisement.

“Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused. The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future,” the company posted on Facebook.

Dove posted something similar on it’s Twitter account, apologizing for the “offense” it caused, “An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”