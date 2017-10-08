Concealed carry bill could be dangerous for NY, Sen. Schumer warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A push from the National Rifle Association to allow armed individuals from out of state to bring concealed and loaded firearms into New York is dangerous, Senator Chuck Schumer warned in a late Sunday night press conference.

His warning came just one week after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Stephen Paddock, 64. opened fire with multiple guns killing at least 58 people. Now, Sen. Schumer says the NRA is getting their allies in Congress to push through a dangerous national concealed gun carry law.

“I am here to tell the NRA I will oppose this legislation with every fiber of my being,” Sen. Schumer (D-NY) told PIX11.

If this bill passes the Congress, as the NRA is hoping, Schumer says it would mean any person in the entire country could purchase a handgun in one state and then carry the handgun anywhere in the U.S., including in New York City.

“The NYPD is aghast, Commissioner O’Neill would be here but he was out of town,” Sen. Schumer said. “Our police, our citizenry, could be confronted by people who have had no background checks.”

The senator says the NRA has just been forced to concede that dangerous bump fire stocks should be subject to additional regulations. Both sides of aisle seem to be moving toward some form of legislation.

“There is no purpose for a bump stock except to turn a legal weapon into an illegal one,” Rep. Peter King, a Republican from Long Island, told PIX11.

Senator Schumer held up a statement from the NRA, the last sentence of which he found alarming.

It reads: “On behalf of our 5 million members across the country we urge Congress to pass national right to carry reciprocity which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence.”

The debate over conceal and carry reciprocity will go on for months.