Teen stabbed multiple times at Bronx subway station

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — Police released a photo Saturday of a teen they say stabbed another teen at a Bronx subway station.

It happened on Oct. 5 at around 1 p.m.

The 18-year-old victim and two of his friends got into an argument with another teen in the Elders Avenue train station, police said.

The teen then pulled out a knife and stabbed the 18-year-old victim on the left side of his head and forehead before fleeing the scene.

The culprit is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 17 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).