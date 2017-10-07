Note found in Las Vegas gunman’s room contained calculations for targeting crowd

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A handwritten note in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room contained calculations pertaining to the distance and trajectory from his window on the 32nd floor to the festival crowd below, according to a law enforcement source.

It was previously reported that a note containing only numbers was found in the room. Those numbers were characterized as being significant to the gunman.

The note was found in the hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino among 23 firearms, ammunition and the gunman’s dead body.

Paddock opened fire from his 32nd floor hotel room onto crowds at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last weekend. He took his own life, authorities have said, after killing 58 people and wounding more than 500.

Six days after the mass shooting, authorities are still trying to determine the motivation of the Paddock, a retired accountant who had no criminal record and did not raise any flags while purchasing an arsenal of weapons.

Investigators have been combing through evidence left behind and Paddock’s background for any hint as to what led the retired accountant to amass an arsenal of high-powered assault rifles, meticulously map out an attack and open fire on the crowd at last weekend’s Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife participated in a citywide “unity prayer walk” in Las Vegas Saturday in honor of the shooting victims.