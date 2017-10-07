Motorcyclist dies after fatal accident in Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal accident in Long Island.

Dwayne R. Hyde, 34, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway Friday night when he allegedly struck the passenger side of a car, driven by Muzakkir Bhatt, 21, police said.

Hyde exited the roadway and allegedly struck the south shoulder guardrail, police said. He and his passenger, 24-year-old Rosaly Rodriguez, were ejected from the motorcycle, said police.

Hyde and Rodriguez were taken to Winthrop University Hospital where Hyde was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Farmingdale State Police at (631) 756-3300.