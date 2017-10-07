Man killed, woman injured in Brooklyn shooting

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a call early Saturday morning about a shooting outside of 6 Albany Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

EMS took the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 26-year-old female, was also injured with a graze wound to her abdomen, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.