Man gropes woman on train, threatens her with a knife

LOWER MANHATTAN – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly groped a woman in Manhattan.

On Sept. 5, a 34-year-old female and the individual were onboard a southbound 4/5 train, police said.

As the train traveled between the Brooklyn Bridge station and the Fulton Street station, the individual allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks, said police.

The woman exited at the Fulton Street station and was followed by the individual, who allegedly displayed a knife and threatened her before fleeing the scene, police said.

The individual is described as a black male of a dark complexion, about 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, tan pants, a multi-colored shirt, and multi-colored shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).