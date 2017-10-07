London Ambulance: 11 injured in museum car crash

The London Ambulance Service says 11 people have been injured when a car crashed into pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum.

Deputy Director of Operations Peter McKenna said Saturday that nine of the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, most with leg and head injuries.

The incident caused panic on the crowded street outside the museum on Saturday afternoon. Police have not said if it was related to terrorism. One man was detained at the scene.

McKenna said the service sent multiple resources including its hazardous response team to London’s museum district.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has tweeted that “a number of people” have been injured in an incident involving a car in the city’s museum area.

He said “details are still emerging” about the incident Saturday and that he is in close contact with Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, who plays a lead role in the police’s counter-terrorism operation.

Officials have not released details about the severity and the number of the injuries.

London police have not said if this incident is related to terrorism.

Prime Minister Theresa May thanks first responders on Twitter.

My thanks to the first responders at this incident this afternoon and the actions of members of the public. My thoughts are with the injured — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 7, 2017