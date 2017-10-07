We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Hurricane Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River

Posted 8:08 PM, October 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:18PM, October 7, 2017

MISSISSIPPI — Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm Saturday night with winds of 85 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that Nate is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi on Saturday night and then pass over parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The storm has weakened slightly and is moving north a little slower at 20 mph (32 kph). Evacuations have been ordered along the central Gulf Coast and people are hunkering down as they wait on the storm.