Half buried, decomposing body found in Brooklyn backyard, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn – Officials are investigating a decomposing body found in a Brooklyn backyard.

On Oct. 6, officers arrived at a residence on Himrod Street in Bushwick where they a discovered a man in the backyard of the house unconscious and unresponsive, said police.

The body was found partially decomposed and partly buried in the backyard, police sources said.

EMS arrived and pronounced the 41-year-old man dead at the scene.

There is no obvious trauma to the body, police said.

The Medical Examine will determinate the cause of death.