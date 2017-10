FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — A two-alarm fire broke out Saturday night on the roof of the Federal Reserve Bank in Lower Manhattan.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. on the roof of the 14 -story building.

FDNY officials said the fire was caused by a generator on the roof of the building.

Uh the Federal Reserve is kinda on fire. pic.twitter.com/fK5ndqnzPd — the ghost of jay (@jaydestro) October 8, 2017

Firefighters put the fire out at around 9:30 p.m.