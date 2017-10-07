Black Eyed Peas, Mayor de Blasio hold hurricane relief drive for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, The Bronx — Where is the love?

It was at EMS Station 26 and their Hurricane Maria relief drive.

Two members of Black-Eyed Peas along with Red man definitely showing the love for the 3 million American citizens who are victims of Hurricane Maria in their homeland.

“I am Mexican American and Native American and I think we should all do whatever we can to help others,” Taboo of Black Eyed Peas told PIX11, after singing a few phrases from their hit, "Where is the Love?"

The pop hip hop stars joined Mayor de Blasio and First Lady Chirlaine McCray in announcing a new collaboration between NYC Well, the city’s free confidential mental health support helpline and the disaster distress help line in both the city and in Puerto Rico.

Local people from the neighborhood as well as some traveling from as far away as Connecticut came to see the celebrities at the EMS Station on Boston Road and also to donate supplies to help those in Puerto Rico.

“I thought we’d come and donate some goods and set a good example for our children,” Carlos Perez, from Trumbull, Connecticut, told PIX11.

And his two sons, 10-year-old Sebastian and 8-year-old Logan proudly showed PIX11 what they’d donated.

EMS Station 26 on Boston Road is hoping for donations of diapers, baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products.