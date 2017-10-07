82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx – An 82-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run accident in the Bronx.

Police responded to a call Friday night about a pedestrian struck in front of 1779 Pitman Avenue, officials said.

When they arrived, police found 82-year-old Hilda Arocho on the ground with torso trauma, police said.

Arocho was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators revealed that Arocho was trying to cross Pitman Avenue when she was allegedly struck by a white Dodge cargo van.

The driver of the van allegedly fled the location on foot, police said.

No arrests have been made.