Westchester-bound traffic shifts to Mario Cuomo Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – Delays are expected near the Tappan Zee Bridge as operations to shift the Westchester-bound traffic onto the first span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge starting Friday.

The Thruway Authority announced the shift would take place weeks earlier than planned Friday night, weather permitting.

During the move, all Westchester-bound traffic is expected to shift to the first span from the old bridge.

On Friday, two lanes will remain open on the southbound/eastbound lane in South Nyack, except when state police briefly hold traffic for 20 minutes.

The Southbound/eastbound Thruway exit 10 will be closed at approximately 9 p.m. and Southbound/eastbound drivers will detour to exit 11.

In Westchester exit 9 will see its off-ramp closed beginning at 10 p.m., detouring to exit 8A. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to be reopened Saturday, Oct. 7.

The traffic will consist of four lanes in each direction separated by a concrete barrier, which will allow Tappan Zee construction workers to stripe lanes at both ends and shift barriers.

In late August, the Thruway Authority opened the first span into Rockland, while Westchester-bound traffic continued on the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo commemorated the bridge named for his father. Mario Cuomo served three terms as governor, from 1983 to 1994. He died in 2015.

The 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) bridge links Westchester and Rockland counties along the New York State Thruway north of New York City.

Bridge construction commenced in 2013, launched by the state Thruway Authority after decades of political squabbling.

Associated Press contributed to this report.