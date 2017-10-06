Tidal to send 200,000 pounds of supplies to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Volunteers are loading relief supplies to a cargo plane that will be flown to the hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico Saturday.

The music-streaming service partnered with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort to launch TIDAL X: Puerto Rico. The initiative aims at filling a cargo plane with 200,000 pounds of supplies to send to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Celebrities like Fat Joe and Angie Martinez are also participating in the effort to aid those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Tidal exceeded their initial goal of collecting 200,000 pounds of supplies. Fat Joe told CNN that they received approximately 2 million pounds of supplies, enough to fill up five planes.

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20 and destroyed the island nation. More than two weeks after the monster storm, 3 million Puerto Ricans are still short on water, electricity, fuel and food.

Since the initiative was announced on Sept. 28, people were encouraged to donate non-perishable items such as water, batteries and canned foods, at 19 drop off locations across New York State to help fill the cargo plane.

The first plane is expected to leave on Oct. 7.

Tidal also plans on providing hurricane relief through its third annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert at Barclays center on Oct. 17. The event will be hosted by Angie Martinez. The lineup includes Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, with special appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rosie Perez. All proceeds from this concert will be donated to natural disaster relief and recovery organizations.