Oil tanker truck overturns on I-80 west in Hackensack, road closed for cleanup

HACKENSACK, N.J. – An oil tanker truck overturned on the I-80 west in Hackensack, New Jersey Thursday night.

The tanker truck collided with a Hyundai sedan shortly after 8:30 p.m., causing the tanker truck to overturn, blocking all westbound lanes, said the fire department.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

All westbound lanes on Route 80 are closed, and Hazmat teams are on scene to ground the tanker and put dome caps over the top of tanker, officials said.

The Hackensack Fire Department officials tweeted that the cleanup would take 5 to 8 hours.

The state DOT was working with New Jersey State Police to assist cars off the highway.

