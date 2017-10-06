News Closeup: Aftermath of Las Vegas mass shooting; Sal Albanse on his mayoral run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week, a lone gunman opened fire into a Las Vegas crowd, committing the worst mass shooting in modern American history. How did the shooter amass so many weapons without arousing suspicion, and how did he get his arsenal into his luxury hotel room without anyone noticing?

And in the aftermath of the horror, what do we have to do to prevent something like this from happening again? Marvin Scott speaks to a security specialist.

Four weeks from Tuesday, New Yorkers will go to the polls to decide whether Bill de Blasio deserves another four years as mayor. So far, his campaign has failed to generate any excitement. Although New York City is a Democratic stronghold, only 14% of registered democrats turned out for the primary that gave de Blasio a 75% victory.

His Democratic challenger, former city Councilman Sal Albanese, drew only 15% of the vote. Albanese is now making his fourth bid for mayor as the reform party candidate and he feels he’s got a real shot this time. Marvin Scott speaks to Albanese about his campaign and why he feels he could win.