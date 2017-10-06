New York’s largest chocolate show comes to Chelsea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chelsea – Chocolatiers, artisans, chefs and experts from around the world will take part in New York’s largest chocolate show today through Sunday, October 8th at The Terminal Stores in Chelsea.

At The Big Chocolate Show you can enjoy sweet samples and purchase items from more than 50 vendors, attend live demonstrations and book signings with writers and pastry chefs as well as take part in a variety of ticketed master tasting classes.

PIX11 viewers can enjoy $15 off the ticket price by entering the promo code: chocopix11 at www.thebigchocolateshow.com

On Friday, PIX11’s Lisa Mateo learned about the proper pairing of chocolate and wine from Scharffen Berger, the health benefits of chocolate lotions and lip balms from Indi Chocolate, the machinery used to make chocolate from Diamond Custom Machines Corp. , and the process of chocolate engraving from Noteworthy Chocolates.