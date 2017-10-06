Man allegedly pooping in front of Manhattan building slashes 72-year-old

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man is being sought for slashing a 72-year-old who confronted him for defecating in front of a Manhattan building, police said Thursday.

A man was spotted pooping in front of a building on West 21st Street in Chelsea Friday, Sept. 29 around 7 a.m., according to police.

The witness, reported to be 72 by the Daily News, confronted the man, who proceeded to slash the victim in his torso area with an unknown object, police said.

The victim suffered minor lacerations, according to police.

The slasher, who is possibly homeless, is now being sought and sketches have been released showing him with and without facial hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kevin Carrig at 212-741-8245 or the Detective Borough Manhattan South at 212-477-7447.

Anyone know this individual? Hoping someone in our community does. PLEASE call the 10th Precinct with any information regarding this Assault pic.twitter.com/TvscnKy17S — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) October 5, 2017