Little Red Lighthouse shines and you can see inside during NYC festival

The little light has been shining for almost 100 years along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park on Manhattan's Upper West side.

In the 1930s, The George Washington Bridge tried to outshine it.

Some children campaigned to save it in 1951.

You can get a rare look inside this Saturday.

Little Red Lighthouse will be celebrated with the season's final Summer on the Hudson Festival.

NYC Department Of Parks and Recreation and Riverside Park Conservancy also host the celebration that's open to the public.

Crowds are expected at the festivities, which include music and performances. Travel directions are available here. You arrive at the lighthouse after a walk from the park entrance, which can be reached by subway.