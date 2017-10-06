High school student posts ‘menacing photo’ alluding to ‘non-specific threat’ to LI school: District

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a “menacing photo” allegedly posted by a high school student to social media that alluded to a “non-specific threat” directed at a school, according to the William Floyd School District.

“We received reports that a high school student posted a menacing photo to social media alluding to a non-specific threat,” the district stated online Friday morning.

There is an increased presence of police and school security at the school as district officials work in close contact with the Suffolk County Police Department, according to the online statement.

“Those involved have been identified and district officials along with law enforcement have the situation under control,” according to the district.

The statement did not clarify if the threat was directed to William Floyd High School or Floyd Academy, which educates grades 10 through 12.

“Keeping our students and staff safe continues to be the top priority. Rest assured, we take reports of this nature very seriously and will do all that we can to ensure the safety of the William Floyd school community,” the district said.

Within an hour of posting about the threat on Facebook, the district stated it is also experiencing technical difficulties with its phones, likely because of the high influx of calls.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”