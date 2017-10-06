Fire breaks out at Rockland home after car crashes into gas line

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. – A fire broke out at a Rockland home after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

Officials responded to a call about 1:45 a.m. Friday about a house fire at 2 Sickletown Rd in Pearl River, N.Y.

When they arrived, the Pearl River Fire Department saw a car crashed into a gas meter, which caused the house fire, officials said.

The residents were safely evacuated, and no one in the house was injured, the Orangetown Police Department said.

The police department did not have information regarding the driver of the car, who fled the scene.