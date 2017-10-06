Family members identify boy killed after balcony railing gives way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — Family members have identified the boys who fell to the ground after the balcony railing gave way in a New Jersey home.

Dariel Sosa, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene and his cousin, 13-year-old Jason Huerta was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Huerta’s great-aunt, Socorro Reyes, told PIX11 the boys were leaning on the railway, which caused it to give way, causing them to fall 12 feet to the ground Thursday evening.

There was adult supervision; family members were inside the home on Brighton Avenue, officials said.

Police rushed to the scene, but medics could do nothing for Sosa.

A neighbor called 911, and waited for police to come, “I saw the kids when they were on the floor…it’s sad to see something like that,” he said.

Grief counselors were sent to the elementary and middle schools where the boys attended to help students and staff cope with their loss.

Police say it was a tragic accident, and no criminality is suspected.