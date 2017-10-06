Driver crashes into MTA bus in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND – A man was arrested after he allegedly drove into an MTA bus in Staten Island.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. Friday about an accident on Johnson Street and Arthur Kill Road where they found an unconscious and unresponsive man on the scene.

He suffered from internal injuries and trauma to his legs, police said.

Police determined that the 33-year-old was allegedly driving southbound on Arthur Kill Road at a high speed and lost control, driving against traffic.

The driver hit an MTA bus head on traveling on the northbound side.

The van driver, bus driver, 42, and two passengers, 23 and 35, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The van driver is under arrest with pending charges.