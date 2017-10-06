13-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing unloaded gun to school: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX – Weapons in schools are on the rise.

The number of weapons in schools has increased nearly 50% in one year and trending up for several years, according to NYPD statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of schools with metal detectors has remained small, leaving bigger questions: Where are these children getting weapons, and why do they feel the need to arm themselves in school?

The concern comes a day after an unloaded 22-Caliber revolver was found inside a 13-year-old’s backpack at Bronx Park Middle School on Wallace Avenue.

No student was threatened or harmed by the gun, officials say.

The 13-year-old has been charge as a juvenile with criminal possession of a weapon. The identity of the student has not been released due to his age.

The Department of Education notified parents and said everyone was safe, but those words were not too comforting to parents with the incident coming a week after an 18-year-old stabbed two of his classmates, killing one of them.