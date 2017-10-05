Water is ice cold in dozen Bronx buildings, while residents’ anger is red hot

THE BRONX — Councilman Jimmy Vacca says his office has been flooded with complaints for months that 12 buildings, part of the Pelham Parkway Houses, have been without hot water.

“People are angry. They have had enough,” Vacca said.

The city has put in temporary mobile boilers to fix the problems, but families said they are not reliable.

“Give us hot water, please,” said Iris Nieves, begged a long time resident.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News”

“Our residents deserve better, and we are urgently working on a permanent repair. We just finalized a plan to invest over $30 million to fully repair the permanent boilers and provide our residents with the improved quality of life they deserve.”

PIX11 News will stay on this story until it’s fixed.

