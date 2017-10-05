Tropical Storm Nate forms off Nicaragua coast, expected to approach Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Nate has formed off the coast of Nicaragua and is on a forecast track that shows it eventually approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast.

As of Thursday morning, Nate’s maximum sustained winds reached 40mph and is likely to strengthen as the storm moves cover the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said.

Those living along the Gulf Coast are told to monitor the storm’s progression as the storm’s current forecast shows it may approach the Gulf Coast over the weekend as a hurricane.

Heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds are expected over parts of the Bahamas and southern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Officials described the potential rainfall as “torrential.”

The storm is anticipated to move over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night into Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.