Student allegedly brings unloaded gun to Bronx middle school

BRONX – A student is in custody after he allegedly brought an unloaded gun to a middle school in the Bronx, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. Thursday about a possible crime with firearm at M.S. 135, NYPD said.

When they arrived, police found a 13-year-old boy in possession of an unloaded gun, police said.

He was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, police said.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of students and staff. The NYPD immediately responded and safely recovered an unloaded gun from Bronx Park Middle School. Students and staff are safe, families are being notified, and we are supporting the school to ensure appropriate follow-up action is swiftly taken.”

A spokesperson for the School Safety Officers Union said the weapon was found in the teen’s backpack. M.S. 135 is a non-scanning school, the union spokesperson said.