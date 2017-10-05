Stabbing near high school in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A stabbing took place near the campus of a Brooklyn high school on Thursday, though it does not appear to be related to the school, authorities said.

A call came in about 2:45 p.m. about a stabbing near Erasmus Hall High School on Flatbush Avenue, FDNY said.

One person was transported to the hospital, but no identifying information about that individual has been released.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Education said the stabbing was not school-related.

“The NYPD immediately responded to a non-school related incident that took place near the Erasmus Hall Campus in Brooklyn after dismissal,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “There were no serious injuries and its being investigated by the NYPD.”

No further details about the victim’s injuries, the suspected attacker or what led to the stabbing was immediately released.