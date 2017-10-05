Proceeds from ‘A Party Called Rosie Perez’ to benefit Puerto Rico relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — A hurricane relief fundraiser was held tonight where you donate just by showing off your moves on the dance floor.

All proceeds will be sent to Puerto Rico.

"A Party Called Rosie Perez" was held at Soho venue SOBs this evening. The event is named after the actress who organizers say epitomizes the spirit of a Puerto Rican New Yorker.

The monthly event was started several years ago by three popular DJs to highlight the city's Latin music culture. They thought it fitting that the proceeds from this month's party be donated to Puerto Rico.

"It felt like an obvious move to unite our communities that has come together around this party to support Puerto Rico," said DJ Laylo.

The city is home to more than one million people of Puerto Rican descent. Be it a fundraiser or collection of emergency supplies, New Yorkers have sprung into action to help those in need.

"That's a beautiful thing. Me personally as a Puerto Rican seeing the outpouring of love and support that's overwhelming," said DJ Christian Martir.

The monster storm made landfall on September 20th and ravaged the island. Home to over 3 million American citizens – they're still short on water, electricity, fuel and food.

Already in a debt crisis before the storm, Puerto Rico is now in the midst of a humanitarian one.

"Every penny, every dollar counts but it's really about raising awareness about U.S. and Puerto Rican relations," said DJ Suce.

The money raised here tonight will go to two relief organizations devoted to the northwest part of the island - an area Suce says has been largely ignored.

"It's almost impossible to reach my family, half my family I still don't know about them yet," said Suce.

There is also a donor from the Bronx who has offered to give an additional 5 times the amount they raise at SOBs tonight. That donor wishes to remain anonymous.

At last check, tonight's total amount raised was over $6,000.