Parents accused of waterboarding 12-year-old girl as form of punishment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Pennsylvania couple accused of waterboarding a 12-year-old girl last spring as a form of punishment.

The Beaver County Times reports that the girl told police and Beaver County children and youth services officials that she was dragged into the Aliquippa home’s basement in April, a wet towel was placed over her face and her chair was tilted backward as a bucket of cold water was poured onto her, preventing her from breathing.

Police said the couple told them they learned about waterboarding through a movie.

“[She said they] would take her down into the basement and tie her to a chair and if she screamed, they shoved water down her throat,” said a neighbor who wished to stay anonymous.

Police are still looking for 34-year-old Dion Stevens and 41-year-old Malisa Stevens, who were charged Wednesday with strangulation, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

After the couple spoke to police, they did not appear for a scheduled formal interview and did not return phone calls.