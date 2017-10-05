NRA calls for review of bump stocks used by Las Vegas shooter

WASHINGTON — The National Rifle Association says the “bump stocks” device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into faster-firing, fully automated weapons should be “subject to additional regulations.”

In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress, dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun safety laws.

“Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks,” NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox said in a statement.

The White House says President Donald Trump welcomes a review of U.S. policy on the devices. Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday that “we’re certainly open to having that conversation.”

Her remarks are part of a growing bipartisan chorus of calls to take a step in the direction of regulating guns in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. The killer in Las Vegas apparently used the legal bump stock devices on legal rifles, essentially converting them into automatic weapons, which are banned.

That allowed him to spray gunfire into the crowd below much more quickly. At least 58 people died and more than 500 people were injured when he opened fire on the outdoor country music festival.