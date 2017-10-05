McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce returns for one day

NEW YORK – McDonald’s will be bringing back a limited supply of its Szechuan Sauce for one day.
McDonald’s unveiled nine limited edition dipping sauce-themed posters to introduce their new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders made with 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, customers have the chance to receive their favorite limited-edition poster, including a Szechuan Sauce poster, with the purchase of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at participating restaurants beginning 2p.m. while supplies last. Select restaurants will also have limited quantities of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets while supplies last.
The Szechuan Sauce, which has regained popularity because of the Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty,” was originally released in 1998.
Other sauce-themed posters include Honey Mustard, Honey, Creamy Ranch, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbeque, and the new signature sauce.
The following tri-state area McDonald’s will be participating in the poster giveaways.
CONNECTICUT
25 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06611
NEW JERSEY
3410 Route 9 South, Howell, NJ 07731
891 Cummunipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
125 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846
188 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103
Georges & Milltown Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
186-194 3rd Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07514
265 Crooks Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07503
2024 Route 1 South & East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065
316 Durham Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080
741 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470
NEW YORK
925 Hunts Point Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10474
2154 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
2413 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
82 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
73 Route 1, Chester, NY 10918
88-05 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369
340 Peninsula Boulevard, Hempstead, NY 11550
37-59 82nd Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
138-32 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11435
32-55 31st Street, Long Island City, NY 11106
160 Broadway, New York, NY 10017
18 E 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017
1872 3rd Avenue & 103rd Street, New York, NY 10029
26 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
262 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013
4040 Broadway & 170th Street, New York, NY 10032
541 6th Avenue & 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
556 7th Avenue & 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
809-811 6th Avenue & 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
729-31 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
2324 Nesconset Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790
1100 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY 11553
A full list of the nearly 1,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants and more details surrounding the posters and Szechuan Sauce giveaway on Saturday, October 7 can be found at www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.
Buttermilk Crispy Tenders became available nationwide at participating McDonald’s restaurants on September 27.