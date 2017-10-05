McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce returns for one day

NEW YORK – McDonald’s will be bringing back a limited supply of its Szechuan Sauce for one day.

McDonald’s unveiled nine limited edition dipping sauce-themed posters to introduce their new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders made with 100% white meat chicken and no artificial flavors.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, customers have the chance to receive their favorite limited-edition poster, including a Szechuan Sauce poster, with the purchase of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at participating restaurants beginning 2p.m. while supplies last. Select restaurants will also have limited quantities of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets while supplies last.

The Szechuan Sauce, which has regained popularity because of the Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty,” was originally released in 1998.

Other sauce-themed posters include Honey Mustard, Honey, Creamy Ranch, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbeque, and the new signature sauce.

The following tri-state area McDonald’s will be participating in the poster giveaways.

CONNECTICUT

25 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06611

NEW JERSEY

3410 Route 9 South, Howell, NJ 07731

891 Cummunipaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304

125 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846

188 Springfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103

Georges & Milltown Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

186-194 3rd Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07514

265 Crooks Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07503

2024 Route 1 South & East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065

316 Durham Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080

741 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470

NEW YORK

925 Hunts Point Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10474

2154 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210

2413 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214

82 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

73 Route 1, Chester, NY 10918

88-05 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369

340 Peninsula Boulevard, Hempstead, NY 11550

37-59 82nd Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

138-32 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11435

32-55 31st Street, Long Island City, NY 11106

160 Broadway, New York, NY 10017

18 E 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

1872 3rd Avenue & 103rd Street, New York, NY 10029

26 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

262 Canal Street, New York, NY 10013

4040 Broadway & 170th Street, New York, NY 10032

541 6th Avenue & 14th Street, New York, NY 10011

556 7th Avenue & 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

809-811 6th Avenue & 28th Street, New York, NY 10001

729-31 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

2324 Nesconset Road, Stony Brook, NY 11790

1100 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY 11553

A full list of the nearly 1,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants and more details surrounding the posters and Szechuan Sauce giveaway on Saturday, October 7 can be found at www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders became available nationwide at participating McDonald’s restaurants on September 27.