Man shot at Manhattan construction site, police say

MANHATTAN — A man was shot at a Manhattan construction site early Thursday..

The shooting happened on West 59th Street between 11th and 12th avenues, bordering the Upper West Side and Hell's Kitchen, police said shortly before 7:30 a.m.

A man on scene posted to social media, "jobsite shooting," along with video of police responding to a construction site.

The status of the victim and location of shooter is not yet known.

People are asked to avoid the area between 57th and 59th streets and 11th to 12th avenues, police tweeted.

This is a developing story. Refresh this story for updates.

