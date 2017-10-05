Comic Con returns to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the pint-sized to the colossal, the characters we love and love to hate were all on deck at New York Comic Con 2017 at the Javits Center.

Thursday kicks off four days of comic books, anime, video games and more at the largest pop culture event on the east coast where fans get a sneak peak of what’s to come.

Of course, the cosplay makes it all the more interesting.

Some of the big events to look out for this weekend are A-list cast panels chock full of your favorite film and TV stars including “The Walking Dead” and “The X-Files.”

There was one change made to the event schedule this weekend.

In wake of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, both Marvel and Netflix decided to cancel a panel for their upcoming Punisher series, citing it would be inappropriate to carry on with it.