HOW TO DONATE TO VICTIMS, SURVIVORS OF LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Annual New Jersey zombie walk bans fake weapons in wake of Las Vegas

Posted 4:15 PM, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:16PM, October 5, 2017

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Prop weapons will not be permitted at Asbury Park’s Zombie Walk on Saturday.

Organizers made the decision for the safety and comfort of all visitors in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a statement, organizers say any participants seen carrying prop weapons will be asked to take them to their cars or leave the event. The rule will remain in effect for future events.

Organizers say between 7,000 and 10,000 people will dress as zombies for the walk, which is marking its tenth anniversary.