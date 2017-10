BROOKLYN – Police are investigating the death of a child in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a 911 call 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning about an unconscious child within a housing development on Vernon Avenue.

A 2-year-old boy, Bryson Figueroa, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment and was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.