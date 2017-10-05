1 child dead, 1 injured when balcony railing collapses in Perth Amboy, NJ

HOW TO DONATE TO VICTIMS, SURVIVORS OF LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — One child has died and another was injured when a balcony railing gave way in Perth Amboy, N.J. on Thursday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at a building on Brighton Avenue.

Officials say the two boys were were playing when the railing broke and both fell to the ground.

The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in unknown condition.

