Tropical Storm Nate expected to form, may strike U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane

A newly formed Tropical Depression could hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

If it strengthens, it will be the 14th named storm of the season, but officials say it is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of any impacts.

Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida are urged to monitor the progress of the system for the next several days.

The Tropical Depression, which is the 16th of the season, is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It had winds of 35 mph as of 11 a.m.; depressions become named storms when the winds reach 39 mph. The storm will be called Nate if the system upgrades.

Heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds are likely over portions of the Bahamas and the southern Florida peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. Officials described the potential rainfall as “torrential.”

The earliest anticipated arrival time of tropical-force winds to Florida is sometime after 8 p.m. on Friday.