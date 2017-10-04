Three kids, 17 animals removed from ‘deplorable’ NY home: cops

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. — Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been charged after three children and more than a dozen animals were found living in deplorable conditions in a central New York home.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Route 11 in the town of Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon after a National Grid worker conducting a service call found two dead animals in cages on the front lawn.

Deputies checking out the scene found three children living in squalid conditions that included animal feces and flea, tick and other insect infestation inside the home.

Local SPCA officials removed a total of 17 animals, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, pet rats and ferrets.

County Child Protective Services responded to the scene.

The woman was charged with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child.