These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017
If you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at dozens of stores this year, according to a list released by BestBlackFriday.com.
More than 55 stores will be closed on Nov. 23, according to the most recent list. The website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month, PIX11 sister station WJW reports.
The website says most of the stores that will close on Thanksgiving are doing so employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family.
So far, according to the website, this year’s list contains the most stores committed by early October to closing for the holiday.
Among the major retailers that will be open for business on Thanksgiving are Walmart, Sears and Target.
The stores that will close are:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine