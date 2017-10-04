× These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

If you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at dozens of stores this year, according to a list released by BestBlackFriday.com.

More than 55 stores will be closed on Nov. 23, according to the most recent list. The website said it reached out to representatives from each store over the past month, PIX11 sister station WJW reports.

The website says most of the stores that will close on Thanksgiving are doing so employees and customers can spend the holiday with their friends and family.

So far, according to the website, this year’s list contains the most stores committed by early October to closing for the holiday.

Among the major retailers that will be open for business on Thanksgiving are Walmart, Sears and Target.

The stores that will close are: