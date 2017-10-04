Police search for 3 men who invaded Bronx apartment

HUNTS POINT, Bronx – Police are asking for assistance in identifying three men involved in a home invasion robbery in the Bronx.

On Sept. 23, three men allegedly entered an apartment building on Spofford Avenue and Tiffany Street and pushed their way into an apartment on the third floor, police said.

One of the individuals grabbed and held a 21-year-old victim while the other individuals searched the residence, said police.

A 91-year-old female was also in the residence.

The three men fled the house empty handed and there were no reported injuries.

The first individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 30-45 years old, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black long sleeve shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 30-45 years old, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray shirt, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The third individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 30-45 years old, and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, red shorts and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).