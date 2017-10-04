No gas for hot lunch or heat at Bronx school have parents outraged and demanding answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sam Hollins is one angry dad — he's also the Parent Association President at P.S. 140.

Hollies says his two children, who attend the school, have been eating a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

"We haven't had gas since May. We are getting a hundred calls a day," said Hollins.

A spokesperson for Con Edison tells us, "Con Edison turned off gas in May due to leaks on a valve. In these instances, we turn gas back on once the customer makes repairs and everything passes inspection and testing. The DOE should have more information."

A spokesperson for the Department of Education tells us, "We are working diligently with Con Edison to address this issue – we have made the necessary repairs and expect gas to be fully restored to the building by Friday. We are continuing to provide students with daily healthy lunch options, including hot meals several times a week.”

