NJ boy, 2, fatally ejected from SUV when shoplifting dad crashes: cops

TULLYTOWN, PA — A 2-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally ejected from an SUV after his dad sped away from a Walmart he allegedly shoplifted from, officials said.

Christopher Kuhn, 27, was holding his son when he left a Walmart with $228 worth of merchandise he hand’t paid for, court documents show. He apparently didn’t secure the toddler in his car seat.

Kuhn, who was driving with a suspended license and was not being pursued by any police vehicles, allegedly sped through a red light and collided with an SUV, officials said. His son was ejected onto the roadway.

He paused briefly to look at his son lying on the road before he ran off on foot, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. Kuhn was chased by officers who arrested him.

Kuhn’s bail was set at $5 million cash during his arraignment. He’s charged with murder, vehicular homicide, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and running a red light.