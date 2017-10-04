Nickelodeon “School of Rock” sings “Free Fallin” in honor of music great Tom Petty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nickelodeon's "School of Rock" star Breanna Yde may only be 14 years old, but she can appreciate the classic tunes of Tom Petty. In honor of his contribution to music, she did an impromptu performance of his hit "Free Fallin." Yde is currently promoting her upcoming Nickelodeon TV movie "Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library." The highly-anticipated flick is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name. It airs on Nickelodeon on Monday, October 9th at 7pm.

Of course this multi-talented teen has other gigs going. Look for her in the upcoming animated movie "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The project is inspired by Mariah Carey's hit song. Carey has written new songs for the film. Look for it in mid November