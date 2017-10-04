Man who shot NYC teen in the eye gets 24 years in prison

BROOKLYN — A New York man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for opening fire on a crowded street in 2014 and hitting a 13-year-old teenager in the eye.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Kareem Potomont, of Brooklyn, recklessly injured his intended target, Edouardo Dolphy, and caused now-16-year-old Gama Droiville to lose his right eye. Potomont’s attorney argued Tuesday the victims’ injuries weren’t serious enough for a lengthy prison term, but the judge rejected that line of reasoning in the sentencing.

Droiville was present for the sentencing, and said Potomont is a coward. Potomont apologized in court Tuesday for his actions, but the teen didn’t accept his apology.

A jury acquitted Potomont of attempted murder charges in August, but found him guilty of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.