Man who shot NYC teen in the eye gets 24 years in prison

Posted 8:03 AM, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24AM, October 4, 2017

BROOKLYN — A New York man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for opening fire on a crowded street in 2014 and hitting a 13-year-old teenager in the eye.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Kareem Potomont, of Brooklyn, recklessly injured his intended target, Edouardo Dolphy, and caused now-16-year-old Gama Droiville to lose his right eye. Potomont’s attorney argued Tuesday the victims’ injuries weren’t serious enough for a lengthy prison term, but the judge rejected that line of reasoning in the sentencing.

gamma droiville brooklyn shooting

Gamma Droiville, 13, smiles from his hospital bed. He was shot in the head while waiting at a bus stop in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The gunfire may have been meant for a 24-year-old man, who was struck in the leg. (Photo: Droiville Family)

Droiville was present for the sentencing, and said Potomont is a coward. Potomont apologized in court Tuesday for his actions, but the teen didn’t accept his apology.

A jury acquitted Potomont of attempted murder charges in August, but found him guilty of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

