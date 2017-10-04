Man stalked, fatally shot ex-girlfriend in NJ

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A man accused of stalking and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend has been convicted of murder and other charges.

Giver Quiroz-Vasquez faces a possible life term when he’s sentenced Jan. 18.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the 28-year-old New Brunswick man stalked and killed Alicia Martinez-Izaguirr in South Brunswick in June 2015. They say he used a friend’s car to follow the victim from her new boyfriend’s house, then waited for her while she stopped at a doughnut shop and later fired at her car when she made a turn.

The shot didn’t hit the vehicle, but Quiroz-Vasquez followed the woman into the parking lot where she worked. He then walked up to her car window and shot her twice in the head before fleeing.

Vasquez was tracked to New Hope, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested the next day.