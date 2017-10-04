Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse after evading NY authorities for 16 years

MAMARONECK, NY — Police spent nearly two decades searching for a man charged with the sexual abuse of a minor after he failed to appear in court

Luis Ortiz, 50, was finally found in May and pleaded guilty, officials said. He was originally accused in 1998 of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl his wife was babysitting.

The girl’s mother filed a report with the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department and Ortiz was arrested two days later. He admitted to sexually abusing the girl once and was arraigned.

The girl told police days later that Ortiz hadn’t abused her just once – it had been going on for about nine months, she said.

Ortiz was arraigned again on the new charges and released on bail, officials said. But he failed to show up to court after that.

A Crime Stoppers reward of $10,000 was offered. An alert was filed with Interpol. Local police in El Salvador searched for Ortiz with no success after reports emerged he was there.

The US Marshall’s Service learned Ortiz was in Guatemala living under an assumed name in 2012, officials said. He was finally arrested in August of 2016 and was extradited to the U.S. about a year later.

He faces up to 25 years in prison during his sentencing on Nov. 28.