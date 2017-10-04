Las Vegas victims remembered at Brooklyn vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — They sang a song of peace and demanded the end to the war on guns.

That was the tenor of the candlelight vigil on the steps of Brooklyn's borough hall where they paused for minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

"We are looking at a different America, a different world, where the violence is more than we can stomach or bear," Pastor Gilford Monrose said.

Borough President Eric Adams called the latest mass shooting a "blemish on American life."

He claimed that although the shooter hasn't ben linked to any terrorist group, his action was "an act of terror."

Yvonne Girela, whose sister was murdered 20 year ago--a victim of gun violence, declared, "guns, guns, guns...assault weapons are not necessary."

Saying "enough is enough," Public Advocate Leticia James noted "there's enough blood on the streets."

She castigated government leaders for not doing more to control guns, claiming they are being held hostage by the National Rifle Association and the powerful gun lobby.

Displaying signs highlighting the number of murderous mass shootings, speakers called out for the tightening of the nation's gun laws.

One minister cried out, "If ever there was a time we need you God, the time is now, when will it end."

The turnout for the vigil was sparse, but the message delivered was powerful.