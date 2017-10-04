Las Vegas shooting: Timeline shows how 90 minutes of terror unfolded

LAS VEGAS — Authorities have released a timeline of just how 90 minutes of terror unfolded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre on Sunday.
- 10:05 p.m. — First shots fired by suspect. This was seen on closed-circuit TV from the concert venue.
- 10:12 p.m. — First two officers arrive on the 31st floor and announced the gunfire is coming directly above them.
- 10:15 p.m. — The last shots are fired from the suspect per body worn camera.
- 10:17 p.m. — The first two officers arrive on the 32nd floor.
- 10:18 p.m. — Security officer tells the LVMPD officers he was shot and gives them the exact location of the suspect’s room.
- 10:26-10:30 — Eight additional officers arrive on 32nd floor and began to move systematically down the hallway, clearing every room and looking for injured people. They move this way because they no longer hear gunfire of an active shooter situation.
- 10:55 p.m. — Eight officers arrive in the stairwell at the opposite end of the hallway nearest to the suspect’s room.
- 11:20 p.m. — The first breach was set off and officers entered the room. They observed the suspect down on the ground and also saw a second door that could not bee accessed from their position.
- 11:27 p.m. — The second breach was set off allowing officers to access the second room. Officers quickly realized there was no one else in the rooms and announced over the radio that the suspect was down.